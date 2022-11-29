Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Home National

Prakash Ambedkar Asks Uddhav Thackeray-Led Sena To Clarify Stand On Alliance With MVA

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena is in talks with the VBA for a tie-up, but the former is already a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition which includes the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress.

Prakash Ambedkar
Prakash Ambedkar PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 8:15 pm

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to clarify whether there would be an alliance between the VBA and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). 

The Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena is in talks with the VBA for a tie-up, but the former is already a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition which includes the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress.

“We want Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to clarify whether there will be an alliance of the MVA and VBA for future elections, or whether VBA and Sena will have a separate political alliance. Our earlier talks took place on a positive note, and now we have come to a stage where the VBA is keen on finding out the Sena's outlook towards us,” Ambedkar's outfit said in a statement.
 
“VBA leaders and Subhash Desai of the Shiv Sena have held two rounds of meetings so far and both sides are positive on forming an alliance ahead of elections,” it added. Prakash Ambedkar is the grandson of late Dr B R Ambedkar. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Prakash Ambedkar Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Nationalist Congress Party Dr. B R Ambedkar Subhash Desai
