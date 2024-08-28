The 'Bengal Bandh' called by the BJP in TMC-ruled West Bengal to protest the police action against protesters who participated in the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally on Tuesday has led to political mudslinging. The 12-hour strike which began at 6am will go on till 6pm.
The Trinamool Congress, which has said that the bandh is a political move, has mandated that all government offices remain operational, with employees required to attend work unless they have valid leave or face disciplinary action.
The 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest, organised by the unregistered student group Paschim Bangla Chhatra Samaj, saw clashes erupting yesterday with protesters armed with stones and metal rods attacking the police. At least 37 officers were injured at several locations, including Howrah Bridge and Hastings. To manage the unrest, police resorted to using lathi charges and water cannons.
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendhu Adhikari, who was leading the BJP's protest on Wednesday morning, took to X to condemn the use of “brute force” on protestors on Tuesday.
His post read,“ walked alongside @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas at Nandigram in support of the state wide Bandh called by BJP to protest against the state sponsored efforts to derail the RG Kar investigation & protect the perpetrators of the heinous crime and the incessant lathi charge and use of brute force, tear gas & water cannons on the agitators who were marching peacefully yesterday during the Nabanna Abhiyan of the Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj.”
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari told PTI, “The Bandh called in Bengal by BJP represents the call of the people of Bengal. The people are tired of tyrant Mamata Banerjee and they are tired of seeing this fascist leader using the might of entire administration to quell and stop the protest.”
“People have lost faith in Mamata Banerjee and they believe the administration cannot provide justice to the RG Kar rape and murder victim," he added.
Krishnanagar TMC MP Mahua Moitra, meanwhile, took to X on Tuesday saying the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protestors were not “students” but BJP-backed “goons”.
One of her several posts read, “Police gets bricks thrown at them, SHO’s head split, policemen hurt. And BJP calls bandh to protest police atrocities. They don’t want justice. They just want to grab CM’s chair without winning polls.”
BJP leader Roopa Ganguly, while speaking to the media said, "TMC claims people aren't supporting the bandh, yet buses are running empty. Clearly, the bandh is being observed. Have you seen me forcing anyone? The police's behaviour these days is disgraceful — don't they feel any shame?"
CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee slammed BJP for politicising the RG Kar case and has called for capital punishment for the perpetrators.
“If the state government had power, we would have ensured capital punishment for the accused in the doctor's murder within seven days. We will launch a movement to seek capital punishment for the accused in the doctor's rape-murder case," she said at a rally in Kolkata.
TMC MP Sagarika Ghose accused BJP of “hijacking a tragedy for its agenda. Her post on X read, “ Setting the record straight. The #RGKarMedicalCollegeHospital doctor deserves justice and the truth, but the @BJP4India is spreading lies and falsehoods about the case and hijacking a tragedy for its political.”