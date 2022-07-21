Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Police Use Water Canons On Punjab Congress Workers Protesting ED's Questioning Of Sonia Gandhi

Police had to resort to using water cannons as Punjab Congress workers and leaders tried to break through the barriers near Punjab Raj Bhawan.

undefined
Congress protest in Delhi Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 5:37 pm

Police on Thursday used a water cannon against Punjab Congress leaders and workers after they tried to force their way through barricades while protesting the questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case.

 They were heading towards the Raj Bhawan when police used the water cannon to stop them. Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Thursday. The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Related stories

Sonia Gandhi Grilled By ED, Congress Workers Court Arrest: All You Need To Know About National Herald Case

Traffic Crawls In Central Delhi Due To Congress Protest, Waterlogging

Congress Accuses Centre Of Misusing Probe Agencies

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and other senior party leaders took part in the protest. They had planned to move towards the Punjab Raj Bhawan but the protesters were not allowed to go.

 Police had put up barricades outside the party office here to stop protesters from heading towards the Governor's residence. Police used a water cannon to prevent the Congress leaders and workers from going toward the Raj Bhawan. Later, the party leaders, including Warring, were briefly detained.

 Senior Congress leader Partap Bajwa hit out at the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of “misusing” the central agencies against its political opponents. The way the current dispensation is "misusing" the central agencies, no other government had ever done, alleged Bajwa.

 Slamming the Centre, Punjab Congress chief Warring said, “we are not scared of the CBI and the ED.”

Tags

National Punjab Congress Sonia Gandhi Enforcement Directorate Water Canons Young Indian Private Limited National Herald Amrinder Singh Raja Warring
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indian Travellers Do Not Require Visas For These 60 Countries, Here’s The Full List

Indian Travellers Do Not Require Visas For These 60 Countries, Here’s The Full List

‘Love Goals’ On Netflix Movie Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Coming-Of-Age Story Is Sweet Yet Very Confusing

‘Love Goals’ On Netflix Movie Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Coming-Of-Age Story Is Sweet Yet Very Confusing