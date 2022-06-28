Police Solves Rajouri Blasts Case, Arrests 2

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved three recent blast cases in Rajouri district with the arrest of two persons. It said the search is on for the main accused who is absconding.

A huge cache of explosives material, including five improvised explosive devices (IEDs), were recovered at the disclosure of the arrested accused affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said. Two explosions rocked Kotrana town of Rajouri on March 26 and another on April 19, leaving two persons injured.

Two more persons were injured in another blast that took place in the Shahpur-Budhal area of Rajouri on April 24.

(With PTI Inputs)