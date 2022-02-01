Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
PM Speaks With Bahraini Crown Prince, Reviews Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with his Bahraini counterpart Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and reviewed bilateral ties, while noting that the relationship has seen continued progress in diverse sectors.

PM Narendra Modi - PTI

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 7:56 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with his Bahraini counterpart Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and reviewed bilateral ties while noting that the relationship has seen continued progress in diverse sectors.

During their telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Bahraini leadership for taking excellent care of the Indian community in Bahrain during the COVID pandemic, as also for looking after their social and cultural needs, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. The Crown Prince conveyed greetings on the Republic Day of India.

Both leaders reviewed the bilateral relations between India and Bahrain and expressed satisfaction that the relationship has seen continued progress in diverse sectors including political, trade and investment, energy, health, security and people-to-people contacts, the PMO said. India and Bahrain are celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries in 2021-22.

With inputs from PTI

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his greetings to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and reiterated his invitation to Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa for a visit to India at an early date.

