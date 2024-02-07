PM Said False Things About UPA, Speech Only Focused On Criticising Congress: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday of speaking false things about the UPA government and claimed that his speech in the Rajya Sabha was only focused on criticising the Congress and did not touch upon the issues of unemployment, price rise and economic inequality.

Talking about Modi's reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said "those who do not believe in the Constitution are preaching on patriotism to the Congress".