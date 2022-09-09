Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Narendra Modi, Norwegian Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties

Prime Ministers Jonas Gahr Store and Narendra Modi spoke on the phone today in continued dialogue on our cooperation in the fields of energy, climate, trade, investments and blue economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 8:26 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store on ways to strengthen and deepen relations between the two countries. The Norwegian Prime Minister's Office said on Twitter that the two leaders exchanged views on a range of issues from energy, trade, investments and blue economy.

"Prime Ministers Jonas Gahr Store and Narendra Modi spoke on the phone today in continued dialogue on our cooperation in the fields of energy, climate, trade, investments and blue economy.

Norway-India bilateral relations strengthening and deepening across sectors," the Norwegian Prime Minister's Office said.

Modi and Store had met in May this year in Copenhagen. Earlier this year, Norway had announced that it will join the International Solar Alliance, proposed by Modi in 2015. 

The cooperation between India and Norway on climate, energy and environment has a long history and has been strengthening in the last few years. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Norwegian Counterpart Jonas Gahr Store Norwegian Prime Minister Norway-India Bilateral Relations Copenhagen International Solar Alliance
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  