Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted former president Ram Nath Kovind on his 77th birthday and said he is widely respected for his statesmanship and leadership.

Kovind was India's president between 2017-22.

Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Shri Ramnath Kovind Ji. He is widely respected for his statesmanship and leadership. As India's President he placed topmost importance on empowering the poor and the downtrodden. May he lead a long and healthy life."