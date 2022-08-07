Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
PM Modi Urges Youngsters To Take Part In Handloom Startup Grand Challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged youngsters in the realm of startups to participate in the handloom startup challenge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 4:50 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged youngsters associated with the world of startups to take part in the handloom startup grand challenge, underlining that it was an excellent opportunity to ideate and innovate for weavers.

On National Handloom Day, the prime minister paid tribute to India's rich cultural diversity and all those working to celebrate our artistic traditions. Modi tagged a tweet by Piyush Goyal in which the Textiles Minister had urged people to participate in the handloom startup grand challenge, saying it was a golden opportunity to innovate cost-effective solutions for developing technologically upgraded handlooms for better quality products with lesser drudgery for weavers.

Goyal also posted a link for applying to the competition. Tagging Goyal's tweet, Modi said, "An excellent opportunity to ideate and innovate for weavers. Urging all those youngsters associated with the world of StartUps to take part."

