Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi Unveils National Emblem On New Parliament Building

Officials said the emblem is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metre in height. It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building, and a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 1:03 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building. 

Officials said the emblem is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metre in height. 

It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building, and a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem, they said. 

Modi also interacted with workers involved in building the new Parliament.

Related stories

'Yoga Brings Peace To Our Universe'; PM Modi Unveils International Yoga Day Event In Karnataka

Mumbai: PM Modi Unveils Underground ‘Gallery of Revolutionaries’ At Raj Bhavan

The concept sketch and process of casting of the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modelling and computer graphics to bronze casting and polishing, they said.

Tags

National PM Modi National Emblem New Parliament Building Narendra Modi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meet Sahil Ali - The Promising Name In The Field Of Forex, Trading

Meet Sahil Ali - The Promising Name In The Field Of Forex, Trading

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0