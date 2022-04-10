Sunday, Apr 10, 2022
PM Modi To Virtually Meet US President Biden Ahead of India-US 2+2 Dialogue Tomorrow

The two leaders had last interacted in March as part of the virtual Quad meeting. 

PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden Twitter

Updated: 10 Apr 2022 7:42 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday hold a virtual interaction with US President Joe Biden ahead of the 2+2 dialogue of defence and foreign ministers of the two countries.

Modi and Biden will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange their views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region, and global issues of mutual interest, according to a statement from Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The White House in a statement said the two leaders will discuss ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and various issues concerning the Indo-Pacific region.

"President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets," said White House in their statement.

The two leaders had last interacted in March as part of the virtual Quad meeting. 

Later on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet their US counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken as part of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue of the two countries. 

