PM Modi To Address First National Meet Of DLSA At Vigyan Bhawan

The first ever national level meet of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) is being organised from July 30-31 at Vigyan Bhawan by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), PMO said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a convocation.(File photo) Twitter Screengrab

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 3:27 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the first national meet of District Legal Services Authorities at Vigyan Bhawan on Saturday, his office said.

The first ever national level meet of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) is being organised from July 30-31 at Vigyan Bhawan by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Prime Minister Modi will address the inaugural session of the meet at 10 AM on Saturday.

The meet will deliberate on creation of an integrated procedure in order to bring homogeneity and synchronisation across DLSAs, the statement said.

There are a total 676 District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) in the country. They are headed by the District Judge who acts as Chairman of the authority. 

Through DLSAs and State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs), various legal aid and awareness programmes are implemented by NALSA. The DLSAs also contribute towards reducing the burden on courts by regulating Lok Adalats conducted by NALSA, the statement said. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

