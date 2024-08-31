'Need Faster Verdicts In Women Safety Cases': PM Modi At Supreme Court Event

Addressing the inaugural session of a national conference of the district judiciary in the presence of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Modi said: "There are several laws in the country that address the issue of women's safety. In 2019, the fast-track courts law was passed, under which witness deposition centres were created. District monitoring committees play an important role. We must ensure these committees are further strengthened and that faster verdicts are delivered in cases involving women's safety.”