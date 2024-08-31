National

'Need Faster Verdicts In Women Safety Cases': PM Modi At Supreme Court Event

The Prime Minister's comments came amid outrage over the recent rape-murder of a woman doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and PM Modi At Supreme Court Event
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and PM Modi At Supreme Court Event | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined the need for swift justice in cases involving crimes against women, saying it will give them greater assurance of their safety.

Addressing the inaugural session of a national conference of the district judiciary in the presence of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Modi said: "There are several laws in the country that address the issue of women's safety. In 2019, the fast-track courts law was passed, under which witness deposition centres were created. District monitoring committees play an important role. We must ensure these committees are further strengthened and that faster verdicts are delivered in cases involving women's safety.”

Modi noted that atrocities against women and child safety are matters of grave concern for society. He said, "Today, atrocities against women, the safety of children... are serious concerns of society. Many strict laws have been made in the country for the safety of women, but we need to make it more active."

The Prime Minister's comments came amid outrage over the recent rape-murder of a woman doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata. 

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud | - PTI
Chief Justice Quotes Aristotle, Tells Judges: ‘Loyalty Must Lie With Court, Not Partisan Interests’

BY Outlook Web Desk

Modi also praised the judiciary for protecting national integrity by prioritising national interests, and noted that the people of India have never shown any distrust towards the Supreme Court or the judiciary.

The event was also attended by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Supreme Court Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Attorney General R Venkataramani, Supreme Court Bar Association president Kapil Sibal, and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.

The two-day function is being organised by the Supreme Court. President Droupadi Murmu will deliver the valedictory address on September 1 and will also unveil the flag and insignia of the Supreme Court, a statement issued by the apex court on Friday said.

