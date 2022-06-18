Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
PM Modi Meets His Mother Hiraba On Her 100th Birthday In Gujarat’s Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, reached her mother Hiraba's residence at Raysan on the outskirts of Gandhinagar in the morning, and spent around half an hour with her.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Hiraba. Twitter

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 5:54 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met his mother Hiraba at her residence in Gandhinagar as she entered the 100th year of her life, and sought her blessings.

In a blogpost penned on the occasion, Modi termed her a "symbol of resilience."

The prime minister, who is on a visit to Gujarat, reached Hiraba's residence at Raysan on the outskirts of Gandhinagar around 6:30 in the morning, and spent around half an hour with her. 

Hiraba Modi lives with Pankaj Modi, the prime minister's younger brother.

The PM offered her sweets, washed her feet and took her blessings. He also gifted her a shawl and chatted with her while sitting at her feet, video footage of the meeting, released by officials here, showed.

"Maa…this isn't a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude," Modi tweeted.  

In the blogpost, Modi called her a "symbol of resilience," someone who finds happiness in others' joys.

“My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers,” he said. 

He recalled how his father brought his friend's son Abbas to their house after Abbas's father died. 

“He stayed with us and completed his studies. Mother was as affectionate and caring towards Abbas just like she did for all of us siblings. Every year on Eid, she used to prepare his favourite dishes," he said. 

Modi also noted that his mother has voted in every election, from Panchayat to Parliament, and remains abreast with current developments. 

She has always led "an extremely simple" lifestyle and has a sharp memory despite her age, he added.

Later in the day, Hiraba Modi visited the Lord Jagannath temple in the city in a wheelchair, accompanied by her family members.  

To mark the occasion, a `bhandaro' (community meal) was also organised at the Jagannath temple. 

Hatkeshwar Temple in Modi's hometown Vadnagar has also organised various programmes on this occasion. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

