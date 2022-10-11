Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
PM Modi Inaugurates Mahakal Lok Corridor At Mahakaleshwar Temple

The Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor Development Project will provide better amenities for those visiting the temple which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and houses one of the 12 Jyotirlingas (representation of Lord Shiva) in India.

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 7:58 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 900 metre-long Mahakal Lok corridor built at the Mahakaleshwar temple here. The Mahakal Lok project cost is Rs 856 crore, with the first phase being developed for Rs 351 crore, an official said.

Modi, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, greeted sadhus present at the venue. He pressed a remote button to unveil a Shivling replica to dedicate Mahakal Lok to the nation.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor Development Project will provide better amenities for those visiting the temple which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and houses one of the 12 Jyotirlingas (representation of Lord Shiva) in India.

The corridor has around 108 aesthetically ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones that depict the Anand Tandav Swaroop (Lord Shiva's dance form), 200 statues and murals of Lord Shiva and goddess Shakti.

Modi offered prayers at the temple before he inaugurated the corridor project.

-With PTI Input

