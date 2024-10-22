National

BRICS 2024: Modi's 2nd Russia Visit, Bilateral Talks & New Members | What's On Agenda

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Russia to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit. He is also expected to hold bilateral talks with participating leaders.

PM Modi visit Russia 16th BRICS Summit
Brics Leaders | Photo: AP
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Russia for the 16th BRICS Summit beginning on Tuesday, October 22. The Indian Prime Minister has been invited by the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This visit marks Modi's second trip to Russia in 2024, following a bilateral summit in Moscow earlier in July.  He had recently visited Russia’s Moscow in July which marked his first foreign trip after assuming office as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

The Summit is scheduled for October 22 and 23 and will be held in Kazan. 

“Mr Modi will depart for Kazan tomorrow to attend the summit. He said, India is a founding member of BRICS and has participated in all of its activities, initiatives and engagements since its inception,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said while briefing reporters on Monday. 

BRICS Summit 2024

The theme for the 16th BRICS Summit is "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security."  

The Summit will be chaired by Russia and will focus on multilateralism and global security. It is expected to offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration. The Russian President hopes to build up BRICS as a powerful counterweight to the West in global politics and trade.

“The countries in our association are essentially the drivers of global economic growth. In the foreseeable future, BRICS will generate the main increase in global GDP. The economic growth of BRICS members will increasingly depend less on external influence or interference. This is essentially economic sovereignty,” Putin said at the BRICS business forum in Moscow.

Leaders expected to attend BRICS Summit 2024

Leaders of BRICS member nations will be attending the summit including Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian, 

Chinese President Xi Jinping will also attend the summit, raising anticipation about a possible meeting between Modi and Xi. Recent discussions between Indian and Chinese foreign ministers and national security advisors have aimed at resolving ongoing border tensions, although a breakthrough remains elusive.

Discussions about multilateralism and equitable global governance will lead the summit. President Putin expressed confidence that BRICS will increasingly operate with economic sovereignty, less influenced by external forces.

This year's new members including  Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia joined the intergovernmental organization which was originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

BRICS 2024 schedule

The summit will be held over two days:

October 22: The day will commence with a formal welcome and an exclusive dinner for summit leaders.

October 23: The second and the main day of the summit will feature a closed plenary session in the morning, followed by an open session in the afternoon. Discussions will revolve around the theme and leaders are also expected to adopt the "Kazan Declaration," which is currently in the final stages of negotiation.

PM Modi is expected to return to India on the evening of October 23.

Bilateral Talks With China On Table

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said that PM Modi is also expected to hold bilateral talks with other BRICS leaders and invited leaders during his visit. While the Prime Minister will hold talks with all the leaders, all eyes are on China.

The MEA said that diplomatic and military-level talks have been ongoing for several weeks between India and China. 

"I can share with you that over the last several weeks, diplomatic and military negotiations are going on - agreement has arrived on patrolling, leading to disengagement. As far as the question on the Bilateral meeting - It's a multilateral event- though there is the provision of course for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines. We are currently looking into the overall programme of the PM - there are a number of requests for bilateral meetings and we will update you on bilateral as they evolve as soon as feasible," an MEA spokesperson said.

Addressing the issue of Indians in Russian forces, an MEA further addressed the issue of Indians in Russian forces and said that India has been un contact with Russia regarding this matter. 

"We have been in close touch with Russia on issues of Indians who are illegally or otherwise contracted in fighting - this matter has been taken up at the highest level - 85 peoples have returned, 20 people still remain," the spokesperson said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test
  2. England Vs West Indies: Jos Buttler's Injury Sees Liam Livingstone Called Up As ODI Captain
  3. SL-A Vs BAN-A Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. India A Squad For Australia Tour: Ruturaj Gaikwad Named Captain; Ishan Kishan Returns
  5. AFG-A Vs HK Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: BVB Need 'Everything' To Overcome Los Blancos, Says Nuri Sahin
  2. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Oliver Glasner Urges Unity To Combat Struggles After Latest PL Defeat
  3. Neymar Makes Al Hilal Comeback After 12-Month Injury Lay-off
  4. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Chris Wood Winner Keeps Eagles Winless
  5. Odisha FC Vs East Bengal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2024-25 Match
Tennis News
  1. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  2. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  3. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
Hockey News
  1. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum
  2. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  3. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lawrence Bishnoi And A Global Trail Of Bodies
  2. Kala Jatheri: Close Confidante
  3. Anmol Bishnoi: Brother In Arms
  4. BRICS 2024: Modi's 2nd Russia Visit, Bilateral Talks & New Members | What's On Agenda
  5. Weather Wrap: Rain Lashes Bengaluru; Delhi Breathes 'Very Poor' Air; Cyclone Dana To Hit Bengal, Odisha
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  4. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  5. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
World News
  1. India Announces Major Breakthrough With China On Border Patrolling
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  5. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
Latest Stories
  1. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  3. India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  6. PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz
  7. PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad
  8. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Bowlers Lead BAN Fightback After SA Bundle Hosts For Just 106