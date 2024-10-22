BRICS 2024: Modi's 2nd Russia Visit, Bilateral Talks & New Members | What's On Agenda

"I can share with you that over the last several weeks, diplomatic and military negotiations are going on - agreement has arrived on patrolling, leading to disengagement. As far as the question on the Bilateral meeting - It's a multilateral event- though there is the provision of course for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines. We are currently looking into the overall programme of the PM - there are a number of requests for bilateral meetings and we will update you on bilateral as they evolve as soon as feasible," an MEA spokesperson said.