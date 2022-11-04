Friday, Nov 04, 2022
PM Modi Congratulates Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu For General Election Win

PM Modi with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
PM Modi with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 7:48 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu for his success in the Israeli general elections and said he looks forward to continuing their joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid Thursday conceded defeat in the general elections and congratulated opposition leader Netanyahu, whose coalition of right-wing parties secured a comfortable majority in parliament to form the next government and end the political impasse plaguing the country.

With 99 per cent of the ballots counted, the Netanyahu-led right-wing bloc has taken a comfortable lead with 64 seats in the 120-member Knesset, paving the way for his triumphant return to power.

"Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

Modi also thanked Lapid for giving priority to the India-Israel strategic partnership.

"I hope to continue our fruitful exchange of ideas for the mutual benefit of our peoples," Modi said.

Modi also put out tweets in Hebrew with the same message.

