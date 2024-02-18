PM Modi Condoles Jain Seer's Demise, Says He Will Be Remembered For His Contribution To Society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj, a top religious figure of Jains, and said he will be remembered by the coming generations for his invaluable contributions to society.

Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj breathed his last on Sunday at Chandragiri Teerth in Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district after undertaking 'sallekhna'.

'Sallekhna' is a Jain religious practice involving voluntary fasting unto death for spiritual purification, a statement from the teerth said.