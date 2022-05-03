PM Modi Arrives In Denmark After Concluding 'Productive' Germany Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Denmark after departing from Berlin following the conclusion of his "productive" visit to Germany. Denmark is his second stop in the three-nation Europe visit.

This is Modi's first visit to Denmark. He said in his departure statement from Germany, "I will travel to Copenhagen where I will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen which will provide an opportunity to review the progress in our unique ‘Green Strategic Partnership’ with Denmark, as well as other aspects of our bilateral relations."

In Denmark, Modi will meet Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and participate in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway. He will also meet Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.

He will also attend the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interact with the Indian community in Denmark. Over 200 Danish companies in India are actively engaged in taking forward 'Make in India, Jal Jeevan Mission, Digital India and other key national missions. More than 60 Indian companies in Denmark, mainly in the IT sector, are further cementing bilateral business-to-business ties.

"India-Denmark: A Green Strategic Partnership" was established during a virtual summit in September 2020. This partnership was translated into a result-oriented five-year action plan during Frederiksen's visit to India in October 2021.

In Germany, Modi held one one one as well as delegation level talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two leaders also co-chaired the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were also part of delegation-level talks and the Inter-Governmental Consultations.

Thanking the German hospitality, Modi said in a tweet that he had a productive visit.

My Germany visit has been a productive one. The talks with @Bundeskanzler Scholz were extensive and so were the Inter-Governmental Consultations. I got a great opportunity to interact with business and Indian community leaders. I thank the German Government for their hospitality. pic.twitter.com/bpu9yhk0Xe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

Modi also said that the partnership between India and Germany could serve as an example of success in a complex world as the two sides inked several agreements focused on sustainable development under which India would receive $10.5 billion in assistance by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy.

With Scholz at his side in a joint press event, Modi spoke of the global disruption from ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He said, "Due to the disturbance caused by the Ukraine crisis, oil prices are sky rocketing, there is a shortage of food grains and fertilizers as a result of which every family in the world has been burdened."

Modi further said the war will have no winners. "We believe that there will be no winner in this war and all will suffer losses. Therefore, we are on the side of peace," said Modi.

Modi highlighted the reforms undertaken by his government as he interacted with Indian and German business leaders. He also addressed the Indian community in Berlin — the community is estimated to be around 2 lakh in Germany. In his address, Modi highlighted the electoral successes of 2014 and 2019 and spoke of his government's welfare measures in the past eight years.

Political stability and development oriented governance has played a major role in India’s development strides in the last 8 years. pic.twitter.com/WU0WTbbr4q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

He said, "Technology's inclusion in governance shows new political will of new India and is proof of democracy's ability to deliver. In last seven-eight years, the Indian government transferred over Rs 22 lakh crore through direct benefits transfer to beneficiaries' bank accounts."

After Denmark, Modi will reach Paris where he will meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

(With PTI inputs)