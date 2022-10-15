Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
PM Modi Chairs CSIR Meeting

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, another Union minister Piyush Goyal besides several secretaries, including those of science-related ministries, participated in the meeting.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 12:41 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society here on Saturday

Singh had on Friday said this was the third year of the CSIR Society and the meeting was of special significance as it marked 80 years of the establishment of the council.

About the agenda of the meeting, Singh had said a presentation on the various activities of the CSIR would be made before the prime minister and his suggestions would be sought on the way forward.

-With PTI Input

