PM Modi Attends Bharat Shakti Exercise At Pokhran Firing Range In Rajastan's Jaisalmer

Earlier, Modi in his post on micro-blogging site-X said: “I look forward to being in Pokhran later today. This place has an emotional attachment with every Indian. In Pokhran, I will have the opportunity to witness a demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise. I am glad that this programme will feature weapon systems and more which are vital in the quest to make India self-reliant in defence.”
Speaking on the occasion, Modi said youth of the country are playing a key role in ‘atmanirbhar’ India.
"In the last 10 years, the country's defence production has more than doubled, which means it is more than Rs 1 lakh crore. The youth are playing a key role in this. In the last 10 years, over 150 defence startups have started in the country, and our forces have decided to give them orders worth Rs 1,800 crore. An 'atmanirbhar' India in defence sector is a guarantee of 'atmavishwas' in forces," he said.
He added: “If we want to make India 'viksit', then we need to reduce our dependence on others. That's why India is focusing on 'atmanirbharta' in every sector - from edible oils to modern aircraft."
The exercise 'Bharat Shakti' will display an array of indigenous weapon systems and platforms as a demonstration of the prowess of the country, premised on the nation's Aatmanirbharata initiative, the Prime Minister's Office stated.
The exercise according to the officials will simulate realistic, synergised, multi-domain operations displaying integrated operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces to counter threats across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains.
The Bharat Shakti drill includes participation of key Equipment and Weapons Systems—T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush and Sarang Gun Systems, Akash Weapons Systems, Logistics Drones, Robotic Mules, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and an array of unmanned aerial vehicles among others, from Indian Army showcasing the advanced ground warfare and aerial surveillance capabilities, the official statement said.
It also stated Indian Navy will be showcasing Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Autonomous Cargo Carrying Aerial Vehicles, and Expendable Aerial Targets, highlighting maritime strength and technological sophistication.
The Indian Air Force will use its own Tejas fighter jets, Light Utility Helicopters and Advanced Light Helicopters to show its power and ability to handle different tasks in the air.
This move shows India's readiness to face today's and tomorrow's challenges with its own technology, boasting the country's strong defence capabilities on the world stage.