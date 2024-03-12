PM Modi Attends Bharat Shakti Exercise At Pokhran Firing Range In Rajastan's Jaisalmer

"In the last 10 years, the country's defence production has more than doubled, which means it is more than Rs 1 lakh crore. The youth are playing a key role in this. In the last 10 years, over 150 defence startups have started in the country, and our forces have decided to give them orders worth Rs 1,800 crore. An 'atmanirbhar' India in defence sector is a guarantee of 'atmavishwas' in forces," he said.