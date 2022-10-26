Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Likely To Visit Arunachal On Oct 30 To Inaugurate Greenfield Airport

Developed by Airport Authority of India (AAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, the Donyi Polo airport, with eight check-in counters, can accommodate up to 200 passengers during peak hours.

PM Likely To Visit Arunachal On Oct 30 To Inaugurate Greenfield Airport
PM Likely To Visit Arunachal On Oct 30 To Inaugurate Greenfield Airport

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 9:27 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Arunachal Pradesh on October 30 to inaugurate the Donyi Polo Airport near here, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had recently met the prime minister in New Delhi and requested him to inaugurate the greenfield airport in Hollongi, he said.

Developed by Airport Authority of India (AAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, the Donyi Polo airport, with eight check-in counters, can accommodate up to 200 passengers during peak hours.

The new airport, spanning an area of 4,100 sq m, is equipped with all modern facilities, the officials said.

Low-cost carrier Indigo Airlines had on October 18 successfully test-landed its aircraft at the newly constructed airport, the first in Arunachal Pradesh.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Prime Minister Of India PM Modi Greenfield Airport Arunachal Pradesh Government Inauguration Narendra Modi Arunachal Pradesh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

World's Dirtiest Man Amou Haji Who Didn't Shower For 60 Years Passes At 94 After Bathing Few Months Back

World's Dirtiest Man Amou Haji Who Didn't Shower For 60 Years Passes At 94 After Bathing Few Months Back

CCI Slaps Rs 1,337.76 Crore Penalty On Google

CCI Slaps Rs 1,337.76 Crore Penalty On Google