Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Plea Seeking Probe Into Killing Of Villagers During Anti-Naxal Operation Junked By Supreme Court

The plea was filed by Kumar and others in connection with the killing of around a dozen villagers in the Dantewada district during the anti-Naxal operation.s

Supreme Court PTI

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 11:17 am

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking an independent probe into the killing of some villagers in Chhattisgarh during an anti-Naxal operation in the state in 2009.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and J B Pardiwala also imposed an exemplary cost of Rs five lakh on the petitioner and social activist Himanshu Kumar.

-With PTI Input

