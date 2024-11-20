National

Photos: Scenes From Phase 2 Of Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024

The second and final phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections has concluded, with over 1.23 crore voters eligible to cast their votes across 12 districts. This phase will determine the fate of 528 candidates, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Leader of the Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri. Here are some photos from the voting day.