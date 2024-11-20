National

Photos: Scenes From Phase 2 Of Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024

The second and final phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections has concluded, with over 1.23 crore voters eligible to cast their votes across 12 districts. This phase will determine the fate of 528 candidates, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Leader of the Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri. Here are some photos from the voting day.

Voting for Jharkhand Assembly polls-2nd phase_Kalpana Soren
Jharkhand polls phase 2: Kalpana Soren meets voters | Photo: PTI

JMM leader Kalpana Soren with voters at a polling booth during the second and last phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Voting for Jharkhand Assembly polls-2nd phase_Khijri
Voting for Jharkhand Assembly polls phase 2 | Photo: Anupam Prashant Minz
People wait in a queue to cast votes at a polling station at Khijri, during the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi.

Voting for Jharkhand Assembly polls-2nd phase_Babulal Marandi
Jharkhand polls phase 2: BJP leader Babulal Marandi shows his finger marked with indelible ink | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station at Kodaibank during the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Giridih district.

Voting for Jharkhand Assembly polls-2nd phase_Voters in Ranchi
Jharkhand polls phase 2: Voters in Ranchi | Photo: PTI
People wait in a queue to cast votes at a polling station at Jamchuan, during the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi district.

Voting for Jharkhand Assembly polls-2nd phase_Voters in Dhanbad
Jharkhand polls phase 2: Voters in Dhanbad | Photo: PTI
Voters wait in queues to cast votes at a polling station during the second and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, at Naxal-affected Tundi constituency in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand.

Voting for Jharkhand Assembly polls-2nd phase_Tribal Model Booth
Jharkhand polls phase 2: Voters shows their fingers marked with indelible ink | Photo: PTI
Voters shows their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station at Rampur during the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections, in Ranchi district.

Voting for Jharkhand Assembly polls-2nd phase_Alka Tiwari
Jharkhand polls phase 2: Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote at a polling booth during the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi.

Voting for Jharkhand Assembly polls-2nd phase_polling station at Jamchuan
Jharkhand polls phase 2: People wait in a queue to cast vote in Ranchi | Photo: PTI
People wait in a queue to cast votes at a polling station at Jamchuan, during the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi district.

Voting for Jharkhand Assembly polls-2nd phase_polling station at Jamchuan
J'khand polls phase 2 voting | Photo: PTI
People wait in a queue to cast votes at a polling station at Jamchuan, during the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi district.

Voting for Jharkhand Assembly polls-2nd phase_Khijri
Voting for Jharkhand Assembly polls phase 2 | Photo: Anupam Prashant Minz
A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote at a polling booth during the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi.

