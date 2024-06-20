National

Photos: Devastating Floods And Landslides Hit Sikkim

Sikkim is struggling to cope with severe weather conditions, as floods and landslides continue to affect the region. The photo gallery shows the extent of the damage.

Evacuation of stranded tourists underway | Photo: PTI

Stranded tourists being evacuated in rain-hit Sikkim's Chungthang in Mangan district.

1/9
BRO team evacuate tourists
BRO team evacuate tourists | Photo: PTI

BRO personnel evacuate tourists stranded due to landslides, in Mangan district.

2/9
Photo: PTI

Tourists stranded due to landslides, being evacuated in Mangan district.

3/9
Rescue op after landslides in Sikkim
Rescue op after landslides in Sikkim | Photo: PTI

Trishakti Corps personnel during a rescue operation of locals and tourists after landslides, in North Sikkim district.

4/9
Photo: PTI

Troops of Trishakti Corps during a rescue operation of locals and tourists after landslides, in North Sikkim district.

5/9
Tourists evacuated in Sikkim
Tourists evacuated in Sikkim | Photo: PTI

Stranded tourists being evacuated in rain-hit Sikkim's Chungthang in Mangan district.

6/9
Photo: PTI

BRO personnel evacuate tourists stranded due to landslides, in Mangan district.

7/9
Flood in Sikkim
Flood in Sikkim | Photo: PTI

A flooded road along the swollen Teesta river after heavy rainfall, in Sikkim.

8/9
Photo: PTI

A vehicle moves on a road along the swollen Teesta river after heavy rainfall, in Sikkim.

9/9
Waterlogging after rainfall
Waterlogging after rainfall | Photo: PTI

Vehicles on a waterlogged road leading from Dentam to Gezing, Sikkim, after heavy rainfall.

