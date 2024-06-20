Photos: Devastating Floods And Landslides Hit Sikkim

Stranded tourists being evacuated in rain-hit Sikkim's Chungthang in Mangan district.
BRO personnel evacuate tourists stranded due to landslides, in Mangan district.
Tourists stranded due to landslides, being evacuated in Mangan district.
Trishakti Corps personnel during a rescue operation of locals and tourists after landslides, in North Sikkim district.
Troops of Trishakti Corps during a rescue operation of locals and tourists after landslides, in North Sikkim district.
Stranded tourists being evacuated in rain-hit Sikkim's Chungthang in Mangan district.
BRO personnel evacuate tourists stranded due to landslides, in Mangan district.
A flooded road along the swollen Teesta river after heavy rainfall, in Sikkim.
A vehicle moves on a road along the swollen Teesta river after heavy rainfall, in Sikkim.
Vehicles on a waterlogged road leading from Dentam to Gezing, Sikkim, after heavy rainfall.