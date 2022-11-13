Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PFI Student Wing Leader Arrested In Bengaluru

Amir Hamza, who was absconding, was on Friday night apprehended by a team of the Assam Police in the southern city, where he was hiding with some families from Tripura.

PFI leaders produced before Patiala court
PFI leaders produced before Patiala court.(File photo-Representational image) Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 4:14 pm

A leader of the student wing of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), Amir Hamza, who was arrested in Bengaluru, was brought to Guwahati on Sunday, the Assam Police said.

Hamza, who was absconding, was on Friday night apprehended by a team of the Assam Police in the southern city, where he was hiding with some families from Tripura.

"The Assam Police team along with arrested Campus Front of India (CFI) leader Amir Hamza has reached Guwahati from Bengaluru," it said in a statement.

He was given three days' transit remand by the additional chief metropolitan magistrate of the southern city and will be produced before the chief judicial magistrate, Guwahati, on Monday.

A search operation was conducted in Hamza's resident in Baksa district and various incriminating documents and posters were recovered, the Assam police said in the statement. 

The seized items include posters against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the BJP, the RSS and the ABVP, and in support of hijab.

Letterheads of PFI and CFI, and several number of bank passbooks were also recovered from his house, the police statement added.

At least 40 PFI activists have been arrested from different parts of the state so far.

Related stories

BJP Alleges PFI Of Killing Its Bihar Party Leader

Family Tries To Pass On SIM Card To Jailed PFI Leader, Faces Police Case

Delhi Police Arrests Four Alleged Members of PFI Under UAPA

The police have already sealed the PFI Assam's head office in Hatigaon area of Guwahati as well as its local offices in Karimganj  and Baksa, following the ban on the outfit by the central government. 

Tags

National India Karnataka Bengaluru PFI Campus Front Of India(CFI) Guwahati Hatigaon Karimganj Baksa
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch: Two World War II Planes Collide Mid-Air In US Airshow, Six Casualties Feared

Watch: Two World War II Planes Collide Mid-Air In US Airshow, Six Casualties Feared

Centre Spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore To Provide Affordable Fertilisers To Farmers: PM Narendra Modi

Centre Spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore To Provide Affordable Fertilisers To Farmers: PM Narendra Modi