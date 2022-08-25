Pegasus Row: 'Govt Not Cooperating', Notes SC Panel In Snooping Case

The Supreme Court-appointed panel on Pegasus snooping case informed the CJI-led bench that there was no conclusive evidence of spyware in 29 phones those were examined.



A forensic analysis report revealed that although five phones were reportedly affected by malware, it was not clear whether it was Pegasus.



CJI NV Ramana observed that the government was not being cooperative with the probing committee over the case of spying on citizens.



The top court was examining the report which was submitted in July by the committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge RV Raveendran. The committee was formed to probe the alleged misuse of the Pegasus spyware by the Centre to spy on journalists, politicians, activists etc.



The SC bench said that the report will be made available in the public domain soon.



The panel on Pegasus submitted its report to the apex court in three parts, one part suggesting that there should be a law to protect the right to privacy of citizens.



The matter was adjourned for four weeks.