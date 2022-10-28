Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Patnaik Likely To Attend EZC Meeting In Kolkata On Nov 5

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
Updated: 28 Oct 2022 2:44 pm

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to attend the Eastern Zonal Council meeting slated to be held  in Kolkata on November 5, official sources said on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over the EZC meeting to be held at the West Bengal secretariat. 

Sources in the CMO here said that Patnaik is scheduled to leave for Kolkata on November 4. He has skipped MHA’s Chintan Shivir conclave on internal security at Surajkund in Haryana, which began on Thursday. Odisha Minister of State for Home, T K Behera is attending the meeting. 

Four other chief ministers of non-BJP state governments - Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar,  Hemant Soren and M K Stalin too sent representatives to the two-day Chintan Shivir, which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. It was addressed by Shah on Thursday.

-With PTI Input

