The Supreme Court of India has once again grilled Baba Ramdev and is aide Balkrishna is the Patanjali Misleading Ads case. Ahead of the hearing, Patanjali issued an apology for its misleading ads in newspapers. However, while hearing the case, the top court questioned Patanjali if the apology was issued in a manner similar to its full-page advertisements.
As per seniro advocate Mukul Rohatgi, Patanjali and Baba Ramdev issued an apology in 67 newspapers on Monday which cost the company around Rs. 10 lakhs.
However, the Supreme Court further asked - "Has the apology been published prominently? Same font and size as your earlier advertisements?"
The matter is being heard by a bench comprising of Justices Hima Kohli and A Amanullah. Upon learning of the ad published in newspapers, the bench questioned why this apology was issued on Monday when it should have been done earlier.
Patanjali's apology across newspapers comes after the Supreme Court rejected apologies offered by Ramdev and Balkrishna about the misleading advertisements, twice. The court had dismissed these apologies as "more of a lip service".
Ahead of the Tuesday's hearing, Patanjali issued an ad in newspapers, statin that the company had utmost respect for the Supreme Court.
"We tender our heartfelt apology for the mistakes committed in publishing ads and holding press conferences despite the assurances by our counsel. We are committed not to repeat this mistake," read the ad issued across 67 newspapers.
In the last hearing on April 16, the Supreme Court once agin rejected Patanjali and Ramdev's apology for misleading ads. During the hearing, Patanjali was also slammed for bringing down ither medical organsiations such as the Indian Medical Association and World Health Organsiation in order to sell their drug.
THis misleading case dates back to the COVID-19 pandemic when Patanjali launche Coronil, a drug it claimed to fight to coronavirus. At the time of the launch, Ramdev described this as the "first-evidence based medicine for COVID-19" and claimed that Coronil had certification from UN's health agency. However, the Indian Medical Associated called out the Ayurveda company for its "blatant lies".