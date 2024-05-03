National

Patanjali, Chennai-Based Institution To Jointly Conduct Clinical Trials Of Ayurvedic Medicines

Patanjali Yogpeeth general secretary Acharya Balkrishna said the MoU will prove to be a milestone in the history of Ayurveda.

Patanjali Research Foundation and Chennai-based SRM Centre for Clinical Trials and Research will now jointly conduct clinical trials on Ayurvedic medicines
Patanjali Research Foundation and Chennai-based SRM Centre for Clinical Trials and Research will now jointly conduct clinical trials on Ayurvedic medicines.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two institutions to this effect here on Friday.

Head of Patanjali Research Foundation Anurag Varshney said with the help of this MoU, both the institutions will together present the effectiveness of Ayurvedic medicines to the world in an evidence-based manner and prove their usefulness in treating various diseases.

Dean-Research, SRM CCTR Nitin M Nagarkar expressed happiness that the agreement will play an important role in giving global recognition to India's ancient system of medicine.

