11 Suspended RS MPs Reinstated, Govt Says All Suspensions To Be Revoked Ahead Of Budget Session

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar revoked on Tuesday the suspension of 11 Opposition MPs who were held guilty of breach of privilege by House panel, a news agency PTI report cited sources. The Opposition MPs were suspended during the Winter Session of Parliament for disrupting House proceedings over their demand for a debate on the December 13 Parliament breach.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi earlier on Tuesday said that the suspension of Opposition MPs in both Houses will be revoked ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, commencing on January 31, Wednesday.

He, however, had said that this is the jurisdiction of the Speaker and the Chairman.

A total 146 Opposition MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were suspended during the Winter Session.