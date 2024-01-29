National

'Some Parents Treat Child's Report Card As Visiting Card': PM At 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' | Top Quotes

'A lot of parents keep on giving examples of other children to their children. Parents should avoid doing these things,' PM Modi said while interacting with students.

Outlook Web Desk

January 29, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the seventh edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Monday. Two students and a teacher from each state and Union Territory, along with winners of the Kala Utsav, have been invited.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Education, is an annual gathering where PM Modi interacts with and provides guidance to students, teachers, and parents as exams approach. This initiative is part of the broader 'Exam Warriors' movement - led by PM Modi, that is aimed at creating a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters.

PM Modi shared thoughts on dealing with exam stress and the student-teacher bond. He suggested that students should compete with themselves and not others.

Here are the top quotes:

We cannot do- switch off; pressure is gone. One must become capable of bearing any kind of pressure. They should believe that pressure keeps on building; one has to prepare oneself to tackle it.
A lot of parents keep on giving examples of other children to their children. Parents should avoid doing these things. Some parents treat their children's report card as their visiting card; this is not good.
The 'running commentary' from parents, teachers, or relatives drawing negative comparisons every now and then is detrimental to student's mental well-being.  It does more harm than good.   
Exam stress should be addressed by the students as well as the entire family and teachers together. If there is no challenge and competition in life, then life will become unmotivated and consciousnessless. Therefore, there must be competition, but there should be healthy competition.
The relationship between teachers and students should be such that students should openly discuss their tensions, problems, and insecurities with their teachers. Only when teachers listen to their students well and address their issues with utmost sincerity will students rise.
Not only mobile but excess of anything doesn't do anyone any good. There should be a standard for everything, it has a basis. It is very important to have discretion as to how much of anything should be used. We should not run away from technology but should use it positively.
Just like a mobile requires charging to function, similarly, it is very important to keep the body recharged, because keeping the body healthy is very important for a healthy mind. For this, taking proper sleep is also very important.
