Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the seventh edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Monday. Two students and a teacher from each state and Union Territory, along with winners of the Kala Utsav, have been invited.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Education, is an annual gathering where PM Modi interacts with and provides guidance to students, teachers, and parents as exams approach. This initiative is part of the broader 'Exam Warriors' movement - led by PM Modi, that is aimed at creating a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters.