Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Parents Thrash MP Teacher Over Obscenity With Schoolgirls

Parents Thrash MP Teacher Over Obscenity With Schoolgirls

The accused has been suspended by the school administration on the order of district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, another official was quoted as saying.

Representative Image- POCSO
Representative Image- POCSO PTI (Image for representation)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 11:12 pm

A teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram was arrested on Saturday for alleged obscene acts with schoolgirls, a police official said. The accused has been suspended by the school administration on the order of district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, another official was quoted as saying.

Posted at the Government Middle School in Isharpur village, the teacher been held under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Madan Mohan Samar.

A viral video on social media platforms purportedly showed parents of these schoolgirls thrashing the accused teacher while he was being taken away by the police.

(With PTI inputs)

