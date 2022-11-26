Paramilitary Jawans Shot Dead During Scuffle At Election Duty In Gujarat

Two jawans from the paramilitary were shot dead, while two others were injured on Saturday evening when one of their colleagues opened fire during the election in Porbandar in Gujarat.



According to media reports, they were not on active duty when the jawans got into a scuffle that led to firing shots from an AK-56 rifle.



They were part of an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) from Manipur and deputed in Gujarat besides the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), said Porbandar Collector and District Election Officer AM Sharma.



"A jawan opened fire from his assault rifle on his colleagues over some unknown issue on Saturday evening. While two jawans died on the spot, two others were injured. They were shifted to a hospital in Jamnagar. One of them received a bullet injury in his stomach and the other was hit on his leg," the District Election Officer said.

The injured jawans were shifted to the hospital in Jamnagar.



Gujarat is going for voting on December 1 and 5. Voting in Porbandar would be held during the first phase.





