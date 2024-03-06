Delhi: Painter Gets Hands Back After Miraculous Bilateral Transplant | Details

A painter who lost his hands in a train accident in 2020 is now likely to hold the brushes again as a group of Delhi doctors on Wednesday exhibited unprecedented surgical excellence by performing the first ever successful bilateral hand transplant in Delhi.
As per media reports, the 45-year-old painter will be released from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital tomorrow.
About the surgery
The successful bilateral hand transplant was the happy outcome of the tireless hard work of the team of doctors who dared pulling off the Himalayan task.
It has been reported that the enormous surgery that stretched for over 12 hours, involved meticulous surgical expertise in connecting every artery, muscle, tendon and nerve between the donor's hands and the recipient's arms.
Woman's Organ Donation Pledge Transformed Lives
Besides the medical team's enormous effort, what made the surgery possible was the generous gesture of the donor Meena Mehta's family. The former administrative head of a prominent South Delhi school, Mehta was declared brain-dead. During her lifetime, Mehta pledged her organs to be used after her death.
Before this, her kidney, liver and corneas too have saved the lives of three others.