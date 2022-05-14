Saturday, May 14, 2022
Over 32 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered in UP so far

Over 32 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in Uttar Pradesh, making it the first state to achieve the fete, a spokesperson claimed on Saturday.

A nurse prepare one of the countrys first coronavirus vaccinations, using the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and provided through the global COVAX initiative, at Yaba Mainland hospital in Lagos, Nigeria. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, file)

Updated: 14 May 2022 7:43 pm

Maharashtra follows Uttar Pradesh with 16.60 crore Covid vaccine doses. According to data on the CoWin portal updated till noon on Saturday, around 32.01 crores of the total 189 crore vaccine doses administered in the country are from Uttar Pradesh. So far, over 2,34,32,056 children in the age group of 15-17 and over 74,16,435 children in the age group of 12-14 have been administered vaccine doses in the state.

Also, over 29.35 lakh 'precaution doses' have been administered in Uttar Pradesh so far, the spokesperson said. About 90 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated, and 100 percent have received one vaccine dose, he said. In the 15-17 years age group, over 96 percent of children have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and over 70 percent in this age category are fully vaccinated. To speed up the vaccination drive for children, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the officials concerned to ensure adequate availability of vaccine doses in Uttar Pradesh.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID Testing India Covid Uttar Pradesh Government Post-Pandemic Covid Cases Uttar Pradesh Active Covid Cases Supreme Court Health Department Covid Vaccinations
