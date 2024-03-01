National

#OutlookMagazine | Podcast - Status War in Manipur

Manipur, one of the seven sister states of the Northeast India, has been gripped by ethnic clashes and severe bloodshed since May 3 last year. More than 115 people have been killed and over 40,000 have been rendered homeless, with many of them escaping to neighbouring states, creating problems there too. The trouble started when the Manipur High Court asked the State Government to consider Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Meitei community, which would allow the Meiteis extended access to benefits, including reserved seats in Government.