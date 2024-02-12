National

#OutlookMagazine |Media's Undiluted Adulation For PM Narendra Modi

After Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep, India Today presenter Shiv Aroor, while commenting on Modi’s photos released by the government, said: “The pictures are absolutely magnificent. They show a solitary Modi on a beautiful beach. The colours of these untouched tropical islands are bursting out of every frame,” Aroor said. “Modi’s little adventures sound to me as a new dawn for the island transformed cleanly and responsibly into a tourist paradise,” gushed the anchor.