Outlook Talks: Politics, Caste & Elections with Prof. N Sukumar

‘Outlook Talks’ hosts an engaging dialogue with Professor N Sukumar from Delhi University, delving into the recent elections. The discussion illuminates the rise of social justice and caste as key issues, the role of civil society organisations in shaping narratives, and the significance of reservations and citizenship rights. It advocates for a broader understanding of social justice beyond electoral politics.