Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

On Day 2, CUET-UG Postponed At 50 Centres Due To Technical Glitches

The examination for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities was being conducted at 489 centres across the country. It began on Thursday. A senior NTA official said technical issues were reported at some centres, following which reports were sought from observers and city coordinators on ground. Based on their recommendations, a decision to postpone the exam was taken, the official said.

undefined
CUET-UG was postponed at 50 centres due to technical glitches Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 10:33 pm

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) was postponed at 50 centres due to technical glitches on its second day on Friday, the National Testing Agency said.  The exam held in the first shift was postponed at 20 centres and in the second shift at 30 centres across the country.

The examination for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities was being conducted at 489 centres across the country. It began on Thursday. A senior NTA official said technical issues were reported at some centres, following which reports were sought from observers and city coordinators on ground. Based on their recommendations, a decision to postpone the exam was taken, the official said.

The agency, however, did not announce any fresh dates for the reexamination.

Related stories

Glitches Hit Second Day Of CUET-UG, Students Claim Exam Cancelled At Many Centres

DU Academic Council Approves New UG Admission Process Based On CUET Scores

CUET For PG Courses To Be Held Sep 1-11: UGC Chairman

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National CUET NTA Candidates Centres Mentioned Admit Cards Automated Message Hobbled The Smooth Conduct Appearing For Crucial Exam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey