On Day 2, CUET-UG Postponed At 50 Centres Due To Technical Glitches

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) was postponed at 50 centres due to technical glitches on its second day on Friday, the National Testing Agency said. The exam held in the first shift was postponed at 20 centres and in the second shift at 30 centres across the country.

The examination for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities was being conducted at 489 centres across the country. It began on Thursday. A senior NTA official said technical issues were reported at some centres, following which reports were sought from observers and city coordinators on ground. Based on their recommendations, a decision to postpone the exam was taken, the official said.

The agency, however, did not announce any fresh dates for the reexamination.

