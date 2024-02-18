National

On Cam | Swarm Of Bees Attack Guests At Wedding In Madhya Pradesh, 12 Injured

The incident occurred during a wedding celebration in Guna district, where the bees were located on the hotel's roof before they attacked attendees.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 18, 2024

On Cam | Swarm Of Bees Attack Guests At Wedding In Madhya Pradesh, 12 Injured
info-icon

A swarm of bees disrupted a wedding causing injuries to a dozen guests in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred during a wedding celebration in Guna district, where the bees were located on the hotel's roof before they attacked attendees.

According to witnesses, the bees attacked the guests and stung them continuously.

The guests panicked and tried to escape the aggressive bees, as per the videos from the incident.

The attack resulted in nearly a dozen people being injured, some of them sustaining serious injuries.

Local authorities and emergency responders promptly addressed the situation.

Medical teams hurried to the location to administer immediate first aid to the injured individuals.

Some individuals with serious injuries were promptly admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for additional treatment.

The hotel management is currently under investigation to determine if they took sufficient steps to prevent such incidents.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement