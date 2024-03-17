Of BJP, Islam, Watermelons And Omar Abdullah

At the same time, there hasn't been any political intervention regarding the watermelon issue, which too is a positive development. Regional political parties are preoccupied with their own goals which they score against each other. One day National Conference extends a warm welcome to leaders from the PDP on their entry into the NC, while the other day the PDP reciprocates by welcoming NC leaders into their fold. Similar activities are being observed across other parties. Peoples Conference also welcomes the joining of people in its party, Apni party also welcomes others joining it. Such joining of political leaders in each other parties has become a prominent political feature in J&K politics over the past five years and in the absence of Assembly elections, it has remained a major political activity in Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370.