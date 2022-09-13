Odisha Witnesses Intense Rainfall Due To Monsoon Surge: IMD

Parts of Odisha on Tuesday witnessed intense rainfall due to a monsoon surge even as the intensity of a depression has gradually declined across the state, a meteorological department official said. The rain will continue till Wednesday morning, he said.

Several places such as Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Kendrapara may experience rainfall in the next two days, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said in a bulletin.

A well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Vidarbha has moved to central parts of East Madhya Pradesh, it said. The system is likely to move northwestwards across Madhya Pradesh in the next 48 hours and is unlikely to bring heavy rain in Odisha, the Met office said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that a fresh cyclonic circulation developing over the north Bay of Bengal might bring more spells of rain in Odisha around September 18.

The eastern state has so far recorded a cumulative average of 1,088.2 mm of rainfall this monsoon season till September 13, which is five per cent more than the normal average, the weather office said. Five districts have received excess rainfall, while the remaining 25 got normal precipitation, it said.

In the last 24 hours by 5.30 am on September 13, Puri has received the highest rainfall of 54.6 mm, followed by 40 mm at Chattrapur in Ganjam district and 35.4 at Hemgiri in Sundergarh district.

(With PTI inputs)