Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Odisha Reports 171 New COVID Cases, Seven More Deaths

The death toll rose to 9,071 as seven more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Reports 171 New COVID Cases, Seven More Deaths
Covid-19 vaccination. (photo for representational purposes only) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 9:31 pm

Odisha on Monday reported 171 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day count in the last two months, with the tally rising to 12,85,038, a health department bulletin said. The death toll rose to 9,071 as seven more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data. The daily positivity rate was 0.32 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 53,332 sample tests since Sunday, the bulletin said.

Thirty-four children are among those newly infected with the disease. The number of new patients was the lowest since December 28 as 156 coronavirus cases were detected on that day.

Related stories

No COVID-19 Curbs After 2 Years: Businesses Optimistic, Residents Relieved As Delhi 'Finally Returning To Normal' 

COVID-19 Pandemic Originated In Animals In Wuhan Market, Studies Find

Govt Allows Some Exemptions In Covid Guidelines For Those Arriving From Ukraine

The state had logged 251 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on February 27. Odisha now has 2,610 active cases and 382 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,73,304, the bulletin added.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Odisha Odisha Bhubaneshwar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes