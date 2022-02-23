Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Odisha Registers 79 Per Cent Voter Turnout In 4th Phase Of Rural Polls

The SEC said that the polling percentage in the four phases of polling remained above 70 per cent.

Polling percentage in Odisha remained above 70 per cent.

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 9:11 pm

The fourth phase of the panchayat election in Odisha registered 79 per cent voter turnout, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday. The SEC said that the highest voter turnout was recorded at 86.57 per cent in Subarnapur district while Ganjam logged the lowest of 65.21 during the fourth phase of the rural polls which was held across 27 districts of the state on Tuesday.

The SEC said that the polling percentage in the four phases of polling remained above 70 per cent. While it was 79 per cent in the 4th phase, 78.6% in the third phase, 78.3% in the second phases and 77.2% in the first phase of polling.

Meanwhile, the SEC conducted re-polls in at least 45 booths where voting was disrupted during the first and second phase of polling on February 16 and February 18. While re-poll is being held in 25 booths of the first phase, another 20 booths had reported disruption during the second phase of polling.

Jajpur district witnessed the highest re-polling in 22 booths. Other districts were: Bhadrak (6), Puri (5), Dhenkanal (4), Mayrurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur (3 each) and one each booth in the districts of Bodh, Bolangir and Keonjhar. The repoll is being held between 9 am till 3 pm, the SEC said in a release.

With PTI Inputs

