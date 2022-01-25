Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Odisha Registers 5,891 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths, Over 10,000 Recoveries

The test positivity rate stood at 9.85 per cent as 59,807 samples were examined in the past 24 hours, down from 61,969 on Sunday and 72,524 on Saturday.

Odisha Registers 5,891 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths, Over 10,000 Recoveries
Active Covid-19 cases declined in Odisha. - PTI Photo/Kunal Patil

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 2:51 pm

Odisha recorded 5,891 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 19 per cent less than the previous day, as the number of clinical tests registered a significant drop over the past two days, the health department said.

The tally in the coastal state climbed to 12,17,842, the department stated. The toll mounted to 8,532 with seven more deaths, including three in Khurda. Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities in the past, it said. The infections are the lowest in a fortnight. The state had reported 11,086 cases exactly a week ago. On Monday, it logged 7,291 new cases and five deaths. 

Related stories

Odisha Reports 8,520 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 More Deaths

Odisha Rural Polls: SEC Asks DGP To Enforce COVID Norms During Nomination Filing

Odisha Starts Trial Run Of 'OmiSure' Kits For Detection Of Omicron Variant

Khurda district, where Bhubaneswar is situated, reported 1,500 infections, followed by 501 in Sundargarh and 482 in Cuttack, the department said. As many as 10,309 patients recuperated from the disease the previous day, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,31,917. At least 852 children are among those newly infected.

The active cases declined to 77,340, including 28,055 in Khurda. Sundargarh and Cuttack, along with Khurda, are in the red zone, where the number of infections at present is over 2,500. Balasore, Jajpur and Sambalpur are among the 15 districts that are in the yellow zone with over 1,000 such patients.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Odisha Covid-19 Cases Covid Positivity Rate Active Covid Cases COVID Patients
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Maharashtra: Police Crack Murder Case With Torn Medical Prescription, Arrests 3

Maharashtra: Police Crack Murder Case With Torn Medical Prescription, Arrests 3

Outlook SpeakoutChhattisgarh 2021 Achiever: Sheetal Chetriya Sangathan Nagar Palika Parishad Kumhari

Delhi Govt Offices To Only Have Ambedkar And Bhagat Singh Photos: CM

Israeli Envoy Praises Ties With India, Says It's Time TO Shape Next 30 Years Of Relations

Mumbai: AQI Touches 271, Air Quality 'Severe' In Some Parts Of City

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Security personnel check an area at Vijay Chowk ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Delhi Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Republic Day 2022 Celebrations

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies