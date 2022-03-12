Odisha Records Lowest Covid Cases Since Mar '21

Odisha had 83 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the lowest single-day spike in a year for the second consecutive day, while three more patients succumbed to the pathogen, the Health Department said. There are 977 active COVID-19 cases, which fell below the 1,000 mark after March 23 last year.



The daily positivity rate was 0.18 per cent and 22 children were among the newly infected, it said, adding that 46,459 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.



On March 17 last year, the cases were lower than the current single-day count when there were 82 infections. The state had logged 104 infections and two fatalities on Friday.



The toll rose to 9,108 with three more fatalities in Sundargarh. These are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.



As many as 117 patients recovered in the previous day. The tally rose to 12,86,540, including 12,76,402 recoveries, it added.

