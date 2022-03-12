Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Odisha Records Lowest Covid Cases Since Mar '21

There are 977 active COVID-19 cases, which fell below the 1,000 mark after March 23 last year.

Odisha Records Lowest Covid Cases Since Mar '21
COVID in Odisha. (Representational image) (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 11:49 pm

Odisha had 83 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the lowest single-day spike in a year for the second consecutive day, while three more patients succumbed to the pathogen, the Health Department said. There are 977 active COVID-19 cases, which fell below the 1,000 mark after March 23 last year.


The daily positivity rate was 0.18 per cent and 22 children were among the newly infected, it said, adding that 46,459 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.


On March 17 last year, the cases were lower than the current single-day count when there were 82 infections. The state had logged 104 infections and two fatalities on Friday.

Related stories

President Kovind Grieves Loss Of Lives In Delhi Fire Incident

PM Modi Condoles Deaths In Slum Fire In Delhi

Heat Wave Likely To Scorch Odisha Next Week


The toll rose to 9,108 with three more fatalities in Sundargarh. These are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.


As many as 117 patients recovered in the previous day. The tally rose to 12,86,540, including 12,76,402 recoveries, it added.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination Odisha Bhubaneshwar Bhubaneswar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Stuns Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen

German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Stuns Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court