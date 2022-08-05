Odisha Logs 836 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,17,309 on Friday as 836 more people, including 169 children, tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the toll to 9,145, a health bulletin said.

The state had logged 870 cases on Thursday. Sundargarh reported the highest number of fresh infections at 242, followed by 117 in Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is located.

The state now has 6,181 active cases, of which 1,545 are in Sundargarh. As many as 979 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,01,930. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities thus far.

The daily positivity rate was at 3.93 per cent as 21,255 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

-With PTI Input