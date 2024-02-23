Odisha Drops 48,000 Cases Against Tribals, Allots Rs 100 Crore For Minor Forest Produce Scheme

The excise department registered cases against tribals in the context of liquor, which is an important part of the traditions and rituals of tribal communities. Tribals consume liquor during festivals and also offer it to their deities. For this purpose, tribals prepare liquor at home which is considered illegal as per law.

The other set of cases are registered by the forest department, exacerbating the decades-long conflict between tribals and the forest department over forest rights. Unfortunately, even after the Forest Rights Act 2006, the forest department has been reluctant to recognize tribal rights over forests.

The state government's move to withdraw these cases indicates they are minor in nature and a result of the administration's attitude towards tribals.