Non-Plan Admissions Process In Delhi Government Schools Begins

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 4:00 pm

The online registration for class 11 non-plan admissions in Delhi government schools began on Thursday, according to Directorate of Education. Non-plan admissions are for those students who have been out of school, dropped out for any reason, students whose parents have been transferred from different states to Delhi and if a student comes from unrecognised school.  

According to DoE, online registration of candidates will continue till September 13 and schools allotted to registered candidates will be displayed on September 16. "Submission and verification of documents for admission in allotted schools has to be done between September 17 to September 21. Forms for registration are available on the home page of the department's website," a DoE circular said. 

"Director of Education at his discretion may provide relaxation in upper age to any deserving student (not covered under existing provisions) to remove the hardship on the grounds such as disruption of studies due to death of either of the parents, prolonged illness of either of the parents/child or any trauma faced by the student," it added.

(With PTI inputs)

